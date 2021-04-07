Amsterdam and Bilbao hope to have Euro stadiums a quarter full

Dutch treat: Fans were allowed in for a World Cup qualifying match in Amsterdam in March 27 and could return for the Euros

The Hague (AFP)

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and the San Mames in Bilbao could be filled to 25 per cent capacity for their Euro 2020 matches, local officials and media reports said on Wednesday

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced it hoped to have "at least 12,000 fans" at the four Euro 2020 matches in Amsterdam.

In Spain, local media reported that the 53,000 capacity San Mames could welcome around 13,000 fans.

The 12 host cities had until Wednesday to submit their fan plans to UEFA for the delayed tournament that runs from June 11 to July 11.

The KNVB said the scenario it submitted to UEFA is based on the "realistic" assumption that it will be able to fill at least 25 per cent of the 55,000-seat stadium's capacity.

In a statement, the KNVB said it hoped that "depending on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, there may be a chance to accommodate more fans".

Amsterdam is due to host four Euro 2020 matches: the Dutch group matches against Ukraine (June 13), Austria (June 17), Macedonia (June 21) and a round-of-16 match on June 26.

Spanish media said that the Spanish Football Federation had submitted a similar document to UEFA for the three Spanish group matches against Sweden (June 14) Poland (June 19) Slovakia (June 23) and a round-of-16 match on June 27.

The KNVB said spectators wishing to attend matches in Amsterdam will have to comply with the security protocols in place in June and present a negative Covid test result

The Dutch FA warned that "if the pandemic worsens in June the number of spectators could be reduced".

The Netherlands hosted Latvia 2-0 in Amsterdam on 27 March in front of 5,000 spectators as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

"There are no guarantees yet," said Gijs de Jong, tournament director in Amsterdam, adding that he had received the green light from the Dutch interior ministry and Amsterdam city hall to implement the 12,000-seat scenario.

In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any matches in the tournament played "in front of empty stands".

On Tuesday, the Italian football federation said the Italian government had given the green light for fans to attend Euro 2020 matches scheduled for Rome's Stadio Olimpico, including the tournament opener.

The German FA said it has urged health authorities in Munich to make it possible for spectators to be admitted to matches at the Allianz Arena.

Scotland's national clinical director said last week that he was confident Hampden Park in Glasgow would be able to accomodate fans for four Euro 2020 matches in June.

Matches are also scheduled for the Olympic Stadium in Baku, the National Stadium in Bucharest, the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg,and Wembley Stadium in London, which will host the final.

