PSG boss Pochettino surveys Strasbourg after Mbappé brace batters Bayern

Kylian Mbappé (right) celebrates with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after scoring his second goal against Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino refused on Thursday to bask in the glory of his side's 3-2 Champions League victory at Bayern Munich preferring to turn his attention to the pursuit of the Ligue 1 title.

"Strasbourg will be a difficult match for us," said Pochettino. "We will have to recover as best as we can and see what state the players are in for the game."

PSG, who are seeking an eighth title in nine years, could go into Saturday afternoon's Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade de la Meinau six points behind pacesetters Lille who play at Metz on Friday night.

Last Saturday afternoon at the Parc des Princes, Jonathan David scored the only goal of the game to give Lille a success that sent them three points clear of Pochettino's men.

The defeat was considered as the worst possible preparation for PSG's quarter-final first leg against Bayern who beat them in the 2020 Champions League final.

But Kylian Mbappé - virtually non-existent in the defeat to Lille - scored twice in the 3-2 win to end Bayern's 19-match unbeaten run in the Champions League.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena, as Neymar created goals for Mbappé and Marquinhos.

Bayern, whose top scorer Robert Lewandowski missed the tie due to a knee injury, drew level courtesy of headers from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller.

However, Mbappé showed his class with a superb second goal to give the visitors an advantage for the return leg in Paris on 13 April.

"We used all our chances and had a bit of luck, but nothing has been decided," Mbappé said after the game.

Gracias Navas

Costa Rica international goalkeeper Keylor Navas played a key role with a string of saves for PSG as Bayern peppered his goal with 31 shots.

"We have to score a lot more goals," said Mueller. "If it had ended 5-3 or 6-3 for us, no one could have complained based on the chances."

Bayern coach, Hansi Flick, who finished on the losing side for the first time in the Champions League, also rued the number of missed opportunities.

"With the chances we had, we could have got a good result despite conceding three goals," Flick said. "We don't like to lose but the way the team played was top."

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga by seven points with seven games remaining, resume their hunt for a ninth consecutive domestic championship on Saturday afternoon against Union Berlin.

"Kylian Mbappé made the difference," added Pochettino. "It was a very positive result for us in Munich but there is still everything to play for."

