Springbok World Cup winner Wiese recovering from heart attack

South Africa lock Kobus Wiese (L) loses the ball during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg (AFP)

Rugby World Cup winner Kobus Wiese is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after suffering a heart attack, fellow former Springbok Toks van der Linde said Thursday.

The 56-year-old TV presenter and businessman and former lock was admitted Wednesday to a hospital in the western Cape town of Paarl, his birthplace, and transferred the same day to Cape Town.

Van der Linde said Wiese underwent a procedure to have an intravascular stent inserted into a narrowed vein.

"I spoke to Kobus this (Thursday) morning and he is okay‚" Van der Linde told the Netwerk24 website. "He is a big pal of mine. We have been friends since 1995. He is a strong man."

Wiese played 18 times for South Africa between 1993 and 1996, including the extra-time triumph over New Zealand in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final in Johannesburg.

In a 13-year provincial career, the 125-kilogram, 1.99-metre forward made 158 matches appearances for Boland, Western Transvaal and Transvaal (now Golden Lions).

