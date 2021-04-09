Saint-Etienne launch legal action after player receives racist video

Saint-Etienne's Denis Bouanga received a foul-mouthed video from one of the club's official fan groups just ahead of his side's crucial Ligue 1 match against Nimes.

Saint-Etienne football club on Friday said they had started legal action against members of an official supporters' group after a foul-mouthed video was sent to one of their players.

Gabon international Denis Bouanga received a message on his official Snapchat account on Saturday from several Magic Fans - one of the club’s most powerful fan associations.

The video, shot at the group's headquarters, racially abuses the 26-year- old and adds xenophobic comments.

Bouanga showed the video to his teammates and club officials who called in leaders of the Magic Fans for an explanation.

“Considering that this video offends all its players of colour, Saint-Etienne has filed a complaint against X, for racist insults,” said a club statement on Friday.

The public prosecutors office will undertake the investigation.

Apology

Saint-Etienne’s move came a day after a delegation from the Magic Fans apologised in person to players in the squad and also on social media.

“We strongly condemn the comments and apologise to all the players,” said the Tweet. “We also say sorry to anyone who may feel hurt should they see this video.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and inexcusable for us. The necessary sanctions have been taken against the relevant individuals.”

A club statement added: “ASSE supports the Magic Fans, who have always fought against all forms of discrimination, in the unreserved condemnation of this unspeakable act produced by isolated members."

After a positive start to the Ligue 1 season under Claude Puel, Saint-Etienne slid into mid-table and have slumped to the fringes of the battle against relegation.

On Saturday at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard, they host Bordeaux who are one place above them in 14th.

