Shortened Tour of Turkey opening stage back on

Mark Cavendish looking for a first win in three years

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The snow-hit opening stage of the Tour of Turkey is set to go ahead after all on Sunday albeit in a shortened and flatter form.

What should have been a mountainous opening stage to Urgup in the centre of the country was cancelled on Saturday due to heavy snow.

But Sunday organisers rescheduled it to be raced around the nearby city of Konya on a 72.4km circuit that will suit a mass bunch sprint rather than an elite clique of climbers sharing the spoils.

The eight-day race marks the return of Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen eight months after a high-speed crash in Poland almost cost him his life.

British ace Mark Cavendish will be alongside Jakobsen in the Deceuninck Quick-Step team and both men can be expected to be involved if a bunch sprint materialises.

Monday's second stage is also run around 144.9km circuit that will begin and end in Konya.

© 2021 AFP