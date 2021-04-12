Pakistan struggle in second T20 against South Africa

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Babar Azam made 50 but Pakistan were restricted to 140 for nine in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The tourists got off to a poor start when Mohammad Rizwan, man of the match in Pakistan's four-wicket win in the first match, was caught off the first ball, going for a big hit against left-arm spinner George Linde.

Linde dismissed Sharjeel Khan, Pakistan's other opener, in his second over. He finished with three for 23 off his four overs. Linde then held three catches in the deep to assist in the next three wickets.

Babar and Mohammad Hafeez (32) put on 58 off 49 balls for the third wicket but only two other batsmen reached double figures against a much-improved bowling performance by the inexperienced South African team.

There was a glimmer of hope for Pakistan in the 12th over when Sisanda Magala conceded 18 runs in an over which included three no-balls and three wides.

But Magala found his rhythm and conceded only 14 runs in his next three overs and bowled Babar to claim his first international wicket in his second match.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, the top-ranked bowler in T20 internationals, took one for 22 in another accurate performance but did not indulge in his "telephone" celebration after dismissing Haider Ali.

Shamsi, who took off a boot and held it to his ear as though making a phone call after both his wickets in the first match, said afterwards: "It's just about having fun on the field. There is absolutely no disrespect meant towards the opposition or the batsman."

© 2021 AFP