South Africa win second T20 to level series against Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar made a fifty but Pakistan laboured with the bat

Johannesburg (AFP)

South Africa levelled their four-match Twenty20 international series against Pakistan with a comfortable six-wicket win in the second match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday.

Left-arm spinner George Linde and fast bowler Lizaad Williams took three wickets each as Pakistan were restricted to 140 for nine in their 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam made 50 for Pakistan.

Aiden Markram led an aggressive South African reply, hitting 54 off 30 balls, and the hosts romped to victory with six overs to spare.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 140-9 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Hafeez 32; G. Linde 3-23, L. Williams 3-35)

South Africa 141-4 in 14 overs (A. Markram 54, H. Klaasen 36 not out; Usman Qadir 2-26)

Result: South Africa won by six wickets.

Series: The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

Toss: Pakistan

