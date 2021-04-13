Cardiff Blues boss Young signs 'long-term' deal

Advertising Read more

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young has signed a "long-term contract", it was announced on Tuesday, although the Welsh region have not length of his new deal.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Young, 53, returned to the capital side on an interim basis following John Mulvihill's departure in January.

Young was previously in charge of the Blues from 2003-11 before joining English Premiership side Wasps.

"It's really pleasing to have agreed a long-term deal... and I'm looking forward to the future here," he said in a statement.

"Cardiff is obviously a team I am passionate about and have a long association with, but this interim period has also allowed both parties to have a good look at each other and allowed me to satisfy my mind that this is the right decision and I can make the impact here that I'd like.

"I am confident that this squad, which has so much potential, wants to improve and is willing to put in the necessary work, while the facilities required to underpin our goals and objectives have now been agreed and are progressing."

