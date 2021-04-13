Chang reveals racist abuse after blunder in Indians loss

Cleveland Indians infielder Chang Yu-cheng says he received racist abuse after his blunder in Monday's defeat to the Chicago White Sox

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu-cheng revealed Tuesday he had received racist abuse on social media after his blunder that led to the Cleveland Indians' defeat to the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old posted an image on Twitter of multiple racist messages he had received in the wake of Monday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox, which occurred after a crucial late throwing error.

"Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES," Chang wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you all and love you all. #StopAsianHate."

The Indians defeat on Monday came after Chang hit Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal as he attempted to force him out in the ninth inning.

That error allowed Nick Madrigal to score the winning run for the White Sox.

The United States has seen a surge in anti-Asian violence in the past year, which activists have attributed to the rhetoric of former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly characterised Covid-19 as the "China virus".

One of the abusive messages posted by Chang on Tuesday contained a reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police increased by 149% in 2020.

Several Asian-American athletes have recently detailed experiences of being subjected to racism, with Olympic snowboard champion Chloe Kim revealing earlier this month she receives abuse via social media on a daily basis.

© 2021 AFP