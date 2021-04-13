Ex-All Blacks fly-half Sopoaga to join Lyon

Advertising Read more

Lyon (AFP)

Former New Zealand fly-half Lima Sopoaga will join Lyon from Wasps next season, the English club announced on Tuesday.

Sopoaga, 30, played the last of his 16 Tests in 2017 before heading to the Premiership side a year later.

According to RMC Sport, the former Highlanders playmaker has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 team.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to play for Wasps over the last three seasons," Sopoaga said in a club statement.

"I have made some great friends during my time at the club, and I will give my all for the rest of the season."

Sopoaga heads to the Stade de Gerland to replace the retiring French outside-half Jonathan Wisniewski.

