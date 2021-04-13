Gasperini risks missing Italian Cup final after doping test row

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Gian Piero Gasperini could miss the Italian Cup final, Italian media reported on Tuesday, after the Atalanta coach was given a date in front of Italy's anti-doping tribunal following a row over an out-of-competition test.

In a statement, the country's anti-doping organisation NADO Italia said that Gasperini would face the tribunal on May 10.

National news agency ANSA and the Gazzetta Dello Sport both report that anti-doping prosecutors have requested the 63-year-old be banned for 20 days for interrupting a surprise test on one of his players in early February.

The Gazzetta quotes anti-doping prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani as saying: "He insulted an inspector during a surprise test and railed against the entire anti-doping system, interrupting an ongoing test and forcing the player to return to training".

Should the requested punishment be confirmed, Gasperini would miss the final three matches of the Serie A campaign, in which his side are chasing Champions League qualification for the third straight season, and the cup final against Juventus on May 19.

Gasperini would not be allowed any contact with his players during the suspension.

There is no suggestion that any Atalanta players failed any doping tests, with the Gazzetta reporting that the player in question completed his exam after training following "mediation" from a club doctor.

