Mevedev pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters after positive test for coronavirus

World number two Daniil Medvedev withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

World number two Daniil Medvedev withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Advertising Read more

The 25-year-old Russian, who lives in Monte Carlo, has been placed in isolation. Juan Ignacio Londero will replace him in the draw for the tournament in Monaco, which wraps up on 18 April.

“I am very disappointed not to be able to play in my home town tournament,” said Medvedev, who was seeded second behind Novak Djokovic.

“My goal now is to look forward and I do hope to get back on the tour as soon as possible.”

In the prelude to one of the most prestigious tournaments on the clay court swing, Medvedev, who has won all of his 10 titles on hard courts, admitted difficulties in adapting to the demands of the surface.

“Mentally for me the most important is to know that some shots that would be winners on hard courts … it’s definitely not the case on clay courts," he said. "I’ve got to work on putting some more spin on the ball and trying a different trajectory.

"All of this is tough because for nine to 10 months, I'm playing like I'm used to, then I have to change it for two months and still try to keep doing the things that I do well also."

Change

Medvedev replaced Rafael Nadal as the world number two last month to become the first player outside the Spaniard, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

Despite his lofty status, Medvedev is unlikely to feature among the favourites for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season at the French Open next month.

In four visits to the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, he has failed to win a match.

"There's always bad bounces, you're dirty after playing. I really don't enjoy playing on clay,” he added.

While Medvedev recuperates, France’s Lucas Pouille continued his return from injury with a straight sets win over Guido Pella from Argentina.

Pouille, 27, has slid down the rankings since his top 10 heyday in March 2018 due to a succession of ailments which culminated in surgery on his right elbow in July 2020.

Pouille’s compatriots Ugo Humbert, Benoit Paire and Adrian Mannarino lost their first round ties while Jeremy Chardy recovered from a second set meltdown to move into the second round following a 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 win over Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe