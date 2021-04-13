PSG boss Pochettino targets collective effort to beat Bayern in Champions League

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (left) and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar will be among the talent on show during the second-leg Champions League quarter-final clash between the sides.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino called for bravery from his players to conquer Bayern Munich in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Six days ago at the Allianz Arena, Bayern battered the PSG goal with 31 shots but only converted two of the chances.

PSG were far more efficient than the Germans. They hit the target three times from their six opportunities.

The 22-year-old France international Kylian Mbappé bagged two of the goals in the 3-2 win.

Nearly a week on from Mbappé’s pyrotechnics, Pochettino says he does not want to rely on individual genius against a side he described as the best team in the world.

"It isn't a question of players' names, it a question of collective attitude,” added the 48-year-old Argentine. “We don't just need to defend but also keep the ball to attack and hurt the opposition.

“That's the challenge that we will have and we have a positive first leg to build on."

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, set up two of the goals in Munich. The 222-million euro Brazilian will feature in Tuesday night’s line-up at the Parc des Princes along with Argentina international Angel Di Maria and Mbappé - an attacking trident worth nearly 500 million euros.

However, PSG are likely to start the match without captain Marquinhos.The Brazilian scored the second goal in Munich before limping off after 30 minutes with an injury to his adductor.

"We will see how he feels and he could be in the squad,” said Pochettino. “But I don't think he will be able to start."

After three consecutive years of reaching the last-16 in Europe’s most prestigious club competition, PSG stand on the cusp of advancing to the semis for the second year on the trot.

Bayern, who beat PSG in the 2020 final in Lisbon, possess the same ambition as Hansi Flick attempts to emulate the feats of Zinedine Zidane who steered Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League crowns between 2016 and 2018.

“The return leg will be a tough challenge,” said Flick whose squad won six trophies in 2020 including the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

“But we are all looking forward to it because it is these sort of games that are the reason to play football. We really want to cause a mini upset to Paris.”

