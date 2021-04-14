Australia's Scotson wins Tour of Valencia opener

Advertising Read more

Ondara (Spain) (AFP)

A long-range solo attack landed Australia's Miles Scotson victory on stage one of the Tour of Valencia on Wednesday.

The FDJ man dug deep with the peloton closing in on him and made it to the line on his own for only his second major road win.

He will embark on Thursday's flat 179km run around Alicante wearing the leader's yellow jersey.

Another Australian, Caleb Ewan, will however set off as stage favourite then with the 'Pocket Rocket' the man to beat in any flat stage he enters.

There is then a mountain stage, a time trial, where Scotson does well, and a final flat stage on Sunday.

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won this race last year ahead of Jack Haig in second while third-placed Tao Geoghegan Hart third went on to win the Giro d'Italia.

© 2021 AFP