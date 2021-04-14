Bellingham becomes second-youngest scorer in Champions League knockouts

Jude Bellingham's strike against Manchester City put Borussia Dortmund ahead on away goals in the quarter-final tie

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP)

Jude Bellingham became the second-youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League knockout stages with the opening goal in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.

Englishman Bellingham, who is 17 years and 289 days old, curled a superb 15th-minute strike into the top corner in Dortmund to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate and put the Germans ahead on away goals.

Only one younger player has netted in a Champions League knockout tie -- Bojan Krkic, who scored for Barcelona against Schalke in April 2008 aged 17 years and 217 days.

Bellingham had scored his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund in their 3-2 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

