Briton Pidcock claims maiden Ineos win

Tom Pidcock beats Wout Van Aert to the line for his first professional road race win

Advertising Read more

Brussels (AFP)

Tom Pidcock flew past Wout Van Aert on the home straight of the Flanders Classic, the Brabantse Pijl, on Wednesday for his first win at Ineos since turning professional in February.

The 21-year-old Briton outlasted the field on an energy-sapping course where Italy's Matteo Trentin came third.

Van Aert, 26, and Pidcock had the lead on the field with the younger man lurking at the Jumbo-Visma rider's wheel over the final 200m.

"I waited and waited and when Wout went, I kind of got a little boxed in and then rushed and came past him," Pidcock said.

"Beating Wout van Aert in a sprint is a surprise, but luckily for me he went early," he added.

In his first season at Ineos, Pidcock has impressed with huge rookie performances at the Strade Bianche (5th) and the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (3rd).

Pidcock, Van Aert and Trentin dropped the other contenders on a narrow, cobbled climb 37km from home before their cat-and-mouse run in.

© 2021 AFP