France lock Taofifenua to join Lyon

Romain Taofifenua (R) has scored two Test tries since his France debut in 2012

Lyon (AFP)

France second-row Romain Taofifenua will join Lyon next season on a three-year deal, the Top 14 club said on Wednesday.

Taofifenua, 30, who made the last of his 25 Test appearances during this year's Six Nations, will leave current side Toulon, where he won the European Cup in 2015, at the end of the current campaign.

The lock forward, who made his Test debut nine years ago, had announced his departure from Stade Mayol on Tuesday.

"I wanted to change environment, to give my career new impetus," Toafifenua told the Rugbyrama website.

"I really have the intention to finish my Toulon adventure well. I dream of leaving Toulon on a good note, with another title," he added.

Lyon also said once-capped France prop Mohamed Boughanmi will arrive from Pau while Toulouse hooker Guillaume Marchand, younger brother of France front-rower Julien, has signed on loan.

They also confirmed the arrival of former New Zealand fly-half Lima Sopoaga from Wasps, after the English outfit's announcement on Tuesday.

Two players who arrived on temporary deals as injury cover earlier in the term, in Fiji lock Temo Mayanavanua and ex-New Zealand U20s flanker Jordan Taufua, have signed permanent contracts.

Lyon are sixth in the table and head to second-placed La Rochelle this Saturday with six games of the regular campaign remaining.

