Manchester City set up PSG semi-final spectacular after downing Dortmund

Phil Foden scored Manchester City's second goal against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. He also hit his side's second in the return leg victory.

Manchester City came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Wednesday night to advance to a Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Jude Bellingham scored a sumptuous goal to give the Germans the lead after 15 minutes at the Signal Iduna Park.

Erling Haaland held the ball up just outside the Manchester City penalty area and fed Bellingham. The 17-year-old moved the ball on to his right foot and curled it past the City goalkeeper Ederson into the top corner.

At 1-0 down City were out on the away goals rule.

They drew level just after the pause from the penalty spot.

Emre Can was penalised for heading Phil Foden's cross from the left onto his arm.

Dispute

Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande waved away Dortmund protests but the Spaniard checked with the video assistant referee who confirmed his decision.

Riyad Mahrez swept the ball high to the left of Marwin Hitz.

At parity, City controlled possession and began to weave the slick patterns aimed at exhausting opponents.

Matt Hummels had a good chance to break the City rhythm but the defender's header from Marco Reus' free-kick landed just above Ederson's goal.

City took the lead on the night and a 4-2 aggregate advantage after 75 minutes.

Effort

Bernardo Silva played a corner to Foden lurking unmarked on the right hand side of the Dortmund box.

The 20-year-old England international took a touch and thrashed a left-footed shot past Hitz.

To advance Dortmund needed three goals in 15 minutes. Edin Terzic's men knew the gig was up but soldiered on gamely.

City, seeking a first semi-final appearance in Pep Guardiola's five-year reign, reciprocated the munificence with Mahrez and substitute Raheem Sterling squandering opportunities to burnish the scoreline.

In the night's other match, Real Madrid moved into a semi-final clash with Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield against Liverpool.

"We came here to win but got a draw and we're through," Madrid defender Ferland Mendy told RMC Sport after the 3-1 aggregate victory.

"We knew they would come out strongly but we coped and managed to impose our game."

