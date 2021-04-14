Slavia Prague's Kudela gets 10 match ban for racism: UEFA

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela (right) has been banned for racist behaviour towards Rangers player Glen Kamara (centre)

Paris (AFP)

UEFA on Wednesday banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for club and country for racist behaviour after he clashed with Rangers' Glen Kamara in a Europa League match.

Finland's Kamara has been suspended for three matches in UEFA competitions for his role in the incident during the round of 16 match at Ibrox on March 18.

Slavia, who won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate, have denied the claims, and said earlier this month they would file a criminal complaint against Kamara for allegedly attacking Kudela in the tunnel after the game.

Kudela was provisionally suspended when Slavia played Arsenal in the first leg of the quarter-final in the Czech Republic last Thursday. That match will be deducted from the ten-match ban.

Kamara and his Rangers team-mates reacted furiously as they claimed Kudela had cupped his hand and whispered a discriminatory slur into the midfielder's ear.

The ban is likely to sideline Kudela from this summer's European Championship where he was expected to have been in Czech Republic's squad.

Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf said on Wednesday that players should be immediately sanctioned if they cover their mouth while talking to an opponent or the referee, as Kudela did.

Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner, told a Council of Europe meeting on combatting hate speech: "There is a lot of talk but not enough being done. The need is obvious and very urgent.

"From a players' perspective, I have seen stuff with players speaking and covering their mouth during matches.

"When we're talking about sport it has to be completely transparent, so why would I cover my mouth if I need to talk with my adversary?"

