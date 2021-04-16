Ankle injury clouds Kane double as Spurs draw with Everton

Double trouble - Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw away to Everton but left the field injured before full-time at Goodison Park

England forward Harry Kane suffered a worrying ankle injury ahead of this year's delayed European Championships after scoring twice in a 2-2 draw away to Everton in the Premier League on Friday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson also grabbed two goals for Everton in a result that did little for either side's European hopes.

Kane went off in stoppage time towards the end of the match after rolling his ankle when challenged in the box at an Everton corner.

Kane's 20th league goal of the season put Spurs ahead in the 27th minute at Goodison Park only for Sigurdsson to equalise soon afterwards from the penalty spot.

It was the reverse story in the second half, Sigurdsson getting his second in the 62nd minute before Kane levelled six minutes later.

Spurs remain seventh, five points off the top four having played one game more than West Ham.

Everton were left a place and one point further back than Tottenham, but do have a game in hand on Jose Mourinho's side.

After an uninspiring opening, Spurs broke the deadlock with their first effort on target.

Everton's Michael Keane missed Tanguy Ndombele's cross and in the process allowed Kane to control the ball and shoot into the bottom corner past England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

This was Kane's 20th goal of the Premier League season -- the fifth time in his career he had achieved the feat.

Only Alan Shearer (seven) and Sergio Agüero (six) have done so in more Premier League seasons.

But the Londoners' lead lasted barely four minutes, with Everton equalising after Sergio Reguilon charged into James Rodriguez and Sigurdsson beat Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot.

Lloris kept the game all square come half-time, however, by denying both Rodriguez and Richarlison with fine saves.

Spurs then squandered several chances to regain the lead and they were punished for their wastefulness when Iceland's Sigurdsson fired into the far corner following a pull-back from Seamus Coleman.

But Kane ensured a point for the visitors when he pounced from close range after Everton's Mason Holgate and Keane collided in the Merseysiders' box.

