Inter's Eriksen snatches a point at Napoli

Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic's (L) blunder allowed Napoli to get on the scoreboard

Naples (Italy) (AFP)

Christian Eriksen claimed a point for Serie A leaders Inter Milan whose 11-match winning streak ended with a 1-1 draw at Napoli on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side still have a comfortable margin at the top of the table as they target a first title since 2010 with a nine-point advantage over second-placed AC Milan.

Milan earlier got back to winning ways in the San Siro beating Genoa 2-1.

But Napoli missed the chance to move into the Champions League berths at the expense of Juve who fell 1-0 at Atalanta, who rose to third, earlier Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli are two points off the reigning Italian champions, before the southerners host sixth-placed Lazio next Thursday.

Top Inter scorer Romelu Lukaku rattled the woodwork either side of Napoli's opener, an own-goal following a blunder from visiting goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Lorenzo Insigne tried to connect with Victor Osimhen to finish off with Handanovic intercepting the ball only to lose control after colliding with Stefan de Vrij sending the ball into his own net.

Eriksen pulled Inter level 10 minutes after the break rifling in from just outside the penalty area to beat Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.

Napoli threatened a second with Fabian Ruiz missing a chance to connect with a Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross after 63 minutes and Inter loanee Matteo Politano rattling the crossbar with ten minutes to go.

Inter failed to take the maximum three points against Napoli for the first time under Conte.

Meanwhile, Gattuso's side ended their run of six consecutive wins at home.

