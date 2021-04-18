Van Aert edges Pidcock to Amstel Gold after photo-finish

Last year's Amstel Gold Race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Advertising Read more

Valkenburg (Netherlands) (AFP)

Belgian Wout Van Aert pipped Britain's Tom Pidcock to the Amstel Gold Race classic on Sunday after a thrilling photo-finish in the Netherlands.

Jumbo-Vismas' Van Aert, who has three Tour de France stage victories, was awarded the win by centimetres after officials studied television footage following Pidcock's late effort.

Bora-Hansgrohe's German rider Max Schachmann was third, two seconds behind after 216 kilometres.

With one 16km lap left Van Aert, Pidcock and Schachmann were among seven riders in front.

Six kilometres later Van Aert, Pidcock and Schachmann had a lead of 20 seconds over a chasing group led by Mauri Vansevenant.

Racing into the final kilometre near the town of Valkenberg, just to the east of Maastricht, they were left to fight for the win.

Van Aert broke and seemed to close in on the race before Pidcock's late push caused debate about the winner but the 26-year-old was given the victory to add to his Gent–Wevelgem win in March.

He also claimed revenge for Pidcock's Brabantse Pijl success on Wednesday as the 21-year-old secured his first triumph for Ineos Grenadiers.

© 2021 AFP