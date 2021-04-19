Fans to return at US Opens: USGA

The United States Golf Association said Monday spectators would be allowed at the men's and women's US Opens in June

The United States Golf Association said Monday that a limited number of spectators will be allowed at the men's and women's US Open championships taking place in California in June.

USGA official John Bodenhamer said tickets would be available at the US Women's Open at Olympic Club, San Francisco from June 3-6, and the June 17-20 US Open at Torrey Pines outside San Diego.

"Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our US Open championships," Bodenhamer said in a statement.

"We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved."

The USGA did not disclose how many spectators would be allowed at each event.

Those attending would be required to follow Covid-19 protocols which included mandatory face coverings for fans, staff and volunteers as well as strict social distancing.

California residents will be required to show proof of either vaccination or a negative test result to gain access to the championships.

Out-of state fans meanwhile will be required to show proof of vaccination from at least 14 days prior to each tournament.

After being barred from tournaments last year when golf resumed following the Covid-19 shutdown, fans have gradually been returning to events this season.

The Masters was the first major to welcome the return of spectators earlier this month, although fans were barred from the opening women's major of the season, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California held from April 1-4.

