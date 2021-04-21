France drawn with hosts Japan for men's football at Tokyo Olympics

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was at Barcelona when he featured in Brazil's 2016 Olympic gold-winning football team.

France were drawn on Wednesday with hosts Japan for the football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

South Africa and Mexico will also form part of Group A for the matches in Tokyo.

The 2016 champions Brazil, who featured the then Barcelona star Neymar during their surge to glory, will play their Group D matches against Germany, the team beaten in the 2016 final, Cote d’Ivoire and Saudi Arabia.

Group B comprises New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romani while Group C features Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia.

The football tournament will start two days before the official opening ceremony on 23 July and the final takes place on 7 August, a day before the end of the games.

Two teams from each of the four groups advance to the last eight knockout stages of the competition.

In the women’s tournament, Japan will play Canada, Great Britain and Chile in Group E.

China, Brazil the Netherlands and Zambia will play in Group F. Group G contains Sweden, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

