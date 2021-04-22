PSG, Monaco charge into the draw for the French Cup semi-finals

The draw for the semi-finals of the French Cup will be made on Sunday. PSG claimed their place in the last four with a 5-0 thrashing of Angers, while Monaco were disposing of 10-man Lyon by two goals to nil. Montpellier and fourth division side Rumilly Vallieres are the other names going into the hat.

Mauro Icardi netted a hat-trick and Neymar scored his first goal since January as holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semi-finals.

Record 13-time winners PSG, who are bidding to win a sixth French Cup in seven seasons, made short work of the visitors at the Parc des Princes.

"We are very happy with the performance of the team, professional," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose side host Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg in a week's time.

"I'm happy for Mauro's (Icardi's) three goals. I haven't decided whether he will start soon or not, I haven't thought about that.

"It's not always easy when a player has injuries, series of problems, has a difficult season."

The reigning champions visit Metz in a crucial Ligue 1 game on Saturday, sitting one point behind league leaders Lille with five matches remaining in the season.

Stef the ref puts manners on Rudi Garcia

Monaco, who are only two points off the pace in Ligue 1, saw off 10-man Lyon thanks to second-half goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland.

Referee Stephanie Frappart, who was named Wednesday on UEFA's list of officials for Euro 2020, was at the centre of attention at Groupama Stadium.

She sent Lyon coach Rudi Garcia to the stands midway through the first half, before ruling out a Maxwel Cornet goal five minutes into the second period after consulting the pitchside monitor for offside.

Seconds later, Sinaly Diomande conceded a spot-kick and was shown a second yellow card by Frappart.

Ben Yedder duly put Monaco ahead, before setting up Volland to double the advantage in the 61st minute, after visiting coach Niko Kovac had also been booked.

Monaco, who have not won the trophy since 1991, are into the last four for the first time since their 5-0 loss to PSG in 2017.

