Astros' Altuve reveals positive Covid test after first vaccine dose

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been cleared to rejoin the team after testing positive for Covid-19

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve said Saturday he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, which was how he and four teammates landed on the injured list on April 14.

"It's very difficult just to watch the guys play on TV and not be able to be there with them like I normally am," said Altuve, who was cleared to resume Major League Baseball training at Minute Maid Park on Friday. "I'm happy to be back here."

Altuve did not say whether he experienced symptoms, but manager Dusty Baker said that after his enforced absence, it will take a few days for the six-time All-Star to get back in game shape and return to the lineup.

"He looked great in (batting practice)," Baker said. "He has been running, he has been throwing and kind of doing boyhood stuff -- running in the back yard, throwing against the wall, hitting off the tee. He looked great.

"It looks like he got his stroke. But that's BP. We want to make sure he's ready physically."

Along with Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia were all placed on the injured list due to MLB's health and safety protocols on April 14.

All but Altuve had been activated prior to the Astros' loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

© 2021 AFP