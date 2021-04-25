Henderson surges to victory in LPGA Los Angeles Open
Brooke Henderson fired a four-under par 67 to win the LPGA Los Angeles Open on Saturday, erasing a four-stroke deficit to edge Jessica Korda by one shot.
Canada's Henderson, 23 and ranked sixth in the world, finished with a 16-under par total of 268 to claim her 10th LPGA title and her first since the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
"I felt like I was playing really great golf," Henderson said. "It just wasn't my time. It's nice to get the win and get some confidence back."
Six birdies, including a chip-in at the par-three 12th propelled her past overnight leader Korda and world number one Ko Jin-young, who played alongside Henderson in the final group at Wilshire Country Club.
Two-under through the first nine holes, Henderson took the solo lead with a short birdie putt at the 11th, then pushed her advantage to two with her chip-in at 12.
"I was definitely disappointed that I missed the green there," she said. "But fortunately I had a lot of green to work with. To catch the hole there and make birdie was a huge momentum change -- that's probably what won it for me today."
She added another birdie at 14 and was three-up with two to play.
Former major winner Henderson bogeyed 17, and Korda kept the pressure on hitting it close on the way to a birdie at the par-three 18th -- where Henderson's tee shot rolled off the green into a swale.
Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ontario, chipped up to three feet and made the putt to seal the win.
Korda, who had led after each of the first three rounds, finished with a one-over par 72 for 269.
Ko, who started the day one stroke behind Korda, also struggled to build momentum and posted a 72 for 270.
She was joined on 14-under by Australian Hannah Green, whose five-under 66 included an eagle and three birdies.
Henderson admitted that she felt the strain coming down the stretch.
"I think as I age I'm getting more nerves," she said. "But I'm just really happy with how I went out today. I was a lot of shots back but I just said to myself to keep the same game plan and try to make as many birdies as I could.
"I'm real happy with how everything turned out."
Korda was disappointed she didn't get the win but at least she closed her round with a birdie on 18.
"I had a lot of chances today," she said. "I guess to make that birdie on 18 is a kind of sweet."
