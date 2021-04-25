Leipzig keep Bayern waiting for Bundesliga title

Amadou Haidara (L) celebrates scoring RB Leipzig's opening goal at home to Stuttgart on Sunday

Berlin (AFP)

Second-placed RB Leipzig made Bayern Munich wait to be crowned Bundesliga champions as Emil Forsberg netted a second-half penalty in a 2-0 home win on Sunday against 10-man Stuttgart.

Defeat for Leipzig would have confirmed Bayern as German champions for the ninth straight season despite Hansi Flick's side losing 2-1 at Mainz on Saturday.

However, Leipzig made sure the champagne went back on ice in Munich for at least another fortnight after Stuttgart played most of the game a man down.

With just 12 minutes gone, 19-year-old defender Naouirou Ahamada was shown a red card, upgraded from yellow after a VAR review, for a rough tackle on Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

Haidara headed the hosts into the lead just 20 seconds after half-time when the Malian midfielder smashed home a Dani Olmo cross.

Having been brought down in the area, Forsberg picked himself up and converted a penalty as Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig trimmed Bayern's lead at the top to seven points with three games left.

The Bundesliga takes a break next weekend forcing Bayern to wait for another chance to clinch the title.

