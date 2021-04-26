Ex-France winger Huget's career potentially over after Achilles tear

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Former France winger Yoann Huget is likely to have played the final game of his career after Toulouse said on Monday he had torn his Achilles tendon.

Huget, who announced in November he will retire at the end of the campaign, suffered the injury during the weekend's Top 14 win over Racing 92.

The 33-year-old was helped off the field by club officials on Saturday and television images showed his leg in a cast as he left the stadium in crutches.

"Thoughts today with @Huget14, who has had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon," the record 20-time French champions tweeted.

"Some of his best photos from the 2020-21 season," they added in a post with images of Huget.

The former Bayonne three-quarter, who played the last of his 62 Tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will miss this Saturday's European Champions Cup semi-final with Bordeaux-Begles.

© 2021 AFP