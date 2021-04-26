Vingegaard replaces Dumoulin in Jumbo Tour de France team

Jonas Vingegaard has been drafted into the Jumbo Visma team for this year's Tour de France

Paris (AFP)

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard will make his Tour de France debut in June after being called into the Jumbo Visma team on Monday to replace Dutchman Tom Dumoulin who has stepped down.

Jumbo said the 24-year-old would line up at the start in Brest alongside two team leaders in Primoz Roglic, who came second last year, and Steven Kruijswijk who finished third in 2019.

This season Vingegaard has won a stage race in Italy, the Coppi-Bartali Week, and was second in the Tour of the Basque Country, won by Roglic.

"He has shown that he can play a crucial role in high mountains, in the Alps and in the Pyrenees," said sporting director Grischa Niermann.

"In theory, Jonas may be a candidate for a grand tour himself... But he needs time."

Dumoulin, 30, who was expected to be in the team, announced at the beginning of the year that he was taking a break in his career.

Since then, the former Giro winner has not returned to competition.

Jumbo Visma team: Primoz Roglic, Steven Kruijswijk, Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Tony Martin, Mike Teunissen, Robert Gesink, Jonas Vingegaard

