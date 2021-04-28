Five-week ban rules Bath prop Obano out of European semi-final

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England prop Beno Obano will miss Bath's European Challenge cup semi-final after being handed a five-week ban for a dangerous tackle, the English Rugby Football Union announced Wednesday.

The Bath forward was sent off during his club's Premiership defeat by Wasps on Sunday following an incident that left Wasps flanker Ben Morris with a broken nose.

His suspension means Obano, who accepted a charge at an online disciplinary hearing, will miss Bath's next five games including the European Challenge Cup semi-final against Montpellier on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, whose only appearance for England came as a 72nd minute replacement for Ellis Genge in the opening Six Nations defeat by Scotland in February, will also miss the final if Bath defeat the French club.

The ban also covers Premiership matches with Bristol, Sale and Harlequins, and will incorporate Gloucester on June 5, should Bath lose to Montpellier.

