Colbrelli shines as Froome, Sagan slip back on Tour de Romandie

Advertising Read more

Saint-Imier (Switzerland) (AFP)

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory on the second stage of the Tour de Romandie on Thursday as peloton heavyweights Chris Froome and Peter Sagan slipped off the pace.

Colbrelli, of the Bahrain team, celebrated his first win of 2021 after edging out New Zealand's Patrick Bevin and Marc Hirschi of Switzerland on the 165km-run between La Neuveville and Saint-Imier.

"Yesterday was for (Peter) Sagan, today it worked for me and I'm happy," said 30-year-old Colbrelli who was second on the opening stage on Wednesday.

"On the last climb, I managed to hang on."

Bevin also moved into second place in the overall standings behind Australian race leader Rohan Dennis of Ineos.

On a good day for Ineos, 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, and teammate Richie Porte finished the day just nine seconds off the lead.

Former Ineos rider Froome, the four-time Tour de France winner, who now competes for Israel Start-Up Nation, did not figure in the group of 36 which pushed for victory on Thursday.

He was dropped on the climb up Vue des Alpes and ended the day more than five minutes off the lead.

Former world champion Sagan, who won the opening stage on Wednesday, is now 7min 44sec off the pace.

© 2021 AFP