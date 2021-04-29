Minnesota duo fined over Salt Lake skirmish: MLS

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa has been fined for triggering a postgame scuffle against Minnesota United

Los Angeles (AFP)

Minnesota United duo Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper have been fined an undisclosed amount for their part in a postgame skirmish following the team's defeat to Real Salt Lake last weekend, Major League Soccer disciplinary officials said Thursday.

Dotson and Gasper were both hit in the pocket after being found to have incited or escalated the confrontation involving players from both teams which flared after the final whistle on Saturday.

Dotson and Gasper had confronted Real goalkeeper David Ochoa after the Salt Lake stopper kicked the ball into a section of the stands holding Minnesota fans after the whistle.

The MLS disciplinary panel said Ochoa had been fined for his actions while both Real and Minnesota have been issued warnings for violating the league's mass confrontation policy.

In a separate ruling on Thursday, the disciplinary committee announced that Philadelphia Union forward Sergio Santos has been fined for simulation.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was adjudged to have dived in the penalty area in the 30th minute of his team's game against Inter Miami on Saturday.

