Bromell comeback gathers pace with world best 9.88sec

Trayvon Bromell posted world leading 9.88sec in the 100m at the UNF Invitational in Jacksonville on Friday

Trayvon Bromell of the United States set a world-leading 9.88sec with 100m victory at an invitational meet in Florida on Friday, continuing his impressive start to the season after years dogged by injuries.

Bromell, racing at the University of North Florida Invitational near his training base at Jacksonville, powered home ahead of Canada's Olympic bronze medallist Andre DeGrasse who was second in 10.05sec.

Divine Oduduru was third while France's Jimmy Vicaut finished fourth with a time of 10.17.

Bromell's blistering run came after a 100m victory at the Oregon Relays in Eugene last weekend, where he defeated world 200m champion Noah Lyles in 10.01sec.

The 25-year-old Bromell's form suggests he is now firmly in the frame as a potential 100m gold medallist at this year's Tokyo Olympics, where world champion Christian Coleman will be absent because of a doping ban.

Bromell's return to form comes after a career that had been blown off course by a catalogue of injuries.

He exploded onto the athletics scene in 2015, when he ran a personal best time of 9.84sec for the 100m before his 20th birthday -- the fastest time ever run by a teenager over the distance -- before later claiming a bronze at that year's World Championships in Beijing.

He won gold in the 60m at the World Indoor championships in Portland in 2016, but suffered disappointment at the Rio Olympics that year, only finishing in eighth place in the final won by Usain Bolt.

He later suffered a torn Achilles in the final of the 4x100m relay, the start of an injury nightmare that saw him miss two full years of competition.

