Struff beats Krajinovic to reach Munich semis

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff celebrates his win over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Munich ATP tournament on Friday

Munich (Germany) (AFP)

Jan-Lennard Struff is into the last four of the Munich ATP clay-court tournament after a hard-fought win over Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

Germany's Struff needed exactly three hours to seal a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) win over fourth-seed Krajinovic, who was making his first singles appearance this week after receiving a bye into the last 16 where injury forced his opponent Yannick Hanfmann to withdraw.

Struff faces top-seed Alexander Zverev, currently ranked sixth in the world, or qualifier Ilya Ivashka in Saturday's semi-finals.

The seventh seed held his nerve against Krajinovic in a deciding set where both players had their serve broken three times.

Struff finally won on his third match point when Serbia's Krajinovic served a double fault in the tiebreaker.

This is the first time the 31-year-old has reached the semis in Munich since 2014.

