Ten Hag extends Ajax contract to scotch Tottenham rumours

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2023

The Hague (AFP)

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has extended his contract until 2023, the Dutch club announced on Friday, pouring cold water on rumours that he was about to leave.

Ten Hag, 51, who has been in charge at Ajax since December 2017, had been linked in recent weeks with a move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund or to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, who sacked Jose Mourinho last week.

"I am very happy in Amsterdam," Ten Hag said on the club's website. "The objective for the next few seasons will be to compete with the best European clubs."

Since Ten Hag arrived at Ajax the Amsterdam club have won a league title and the Dutch Cup. In 2019, he led a young team to the semi-finals of the Champions League where they were beaten by Tottenham.

This season, the Amsterdam team is on the verge of achieving the domestic double, having already beaten Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch Cup final and needing just a draw at home to FC Emmen on Sunday to secure their 35th Eredivisie title.

According to the ANP news agency, Ten Hag has received assurances from the club that he can keep his current squad for next season and even strengthen it.

