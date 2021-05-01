Inter Milan beat Crotone to put one hand on Serie A trophy

Christian Eriksen (R) scored the first goal for Inter in Crotone.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi scored in the second half as Inter Milan beat Crotone 2-0 to move to the brink of the Serie A title on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side are 14 points ahead of second-placed Atalanta and can claim their first Scudetto since 2010 if the Bergamo side fail to win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Dane Eriksen came on as a substitute in the 65th minute and scored four minutes later, firing home a shot which took a deflection off Crotone defender Lisandro Magallan, from Romelu Lukaku's lay-off.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out before Hakimi struck a second in injury time.

The match pitted the Serie A leaders against the bottom team who were relegated as a result of the loss with four games to play.

© 2021 AFP