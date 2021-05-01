Ruud, Basilashvili into Munich semi finals

Norway's Casper Ruud beat Australia's John Millman in their rain interrupted quarter-final to reach the last four in Munich

Munich (Germany) (AFP)

Second-seed Casper Ruud and Nikoloz Basilashvili will meet later Saturday in the semi-finals of the ATP clay court tournament in Munich after both won their rain-interrupted quarter-finals.

Norway's Ruud, 22, is into his 10th ATP Tour semi-final after winning the first three games of the second set when play resumed to earn a 6-3, 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Australian John Millman in one hour, 31 minutes.

Fifth seed Basilashvili, 29, faces Ruud in the last four after he saw off Slovakian lucky loser Norbert Gombos for a 6-4, 6-4 win when their quarter-final resumed with Basilashvili leading 5-4 in the first set.

Seventh-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff will later attempt to reach his first ATP Tour final when he plays Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in their semi-final.

