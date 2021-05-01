Snooker world championship semi-finals set for late finish

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former title-holders Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham were left contemplating a late-night finish to their snooker World Championship semi-final on Saturday.

With the start time of the concluding session of the second semi-final approaching, officials halted the match with Selby leading 16-15 and needing one more frame to reach the sport's pinnacle match for the fifth time.

And with 2005 champion Shaun Murphy and Kyren Wilson, last year's losing finalist, locked at 12-12 in another all-English contest, Selby and Bingham could be in for a long wait in Sheffield.

Three-time champion Selby appeared to be compiling a match-winning break in the 31st frame only to run out of position on 44 and let Bingham, the 2015 Crucible king, in for a clearance of 85 that forced extra-time.

Earlier, Murphy won the final three frames of the morning session to draw level after he had been 10-4 behind in a best-of-33-frames encounter.

© 2021 AFP