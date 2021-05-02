Cubs fall 13-12 to Reds as Happ hurt in collision

Chicago Cubs teammates Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ collide after Hoerner caught a fly ball in the eighth inning of a MLB loss to the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds came out on top in a Major League Baseball slugfest on Sunday, posting a 13-12 win over the Chicago Cubs, who lost outfielder Ian Happ after a scary collision in center field.

The Cubs and Reds combined to hit 10 home runs and Happ had launched a three-run blast in the top of the eighth inning to knot the score at 12-12.

But Happ and second baseman Nico Hoerner, both chasing Tyler Stephenson's shallow fly ball in the bottom of the inning, collided, Happ attempting to slide under Hoerner as his teammate came down after leaping for the catch.

Happ appeared to have a bloody nose and after he stood up briefly he sat down again and was eventually taken from the field on a cart.

"Got a pretty good blow to the face," Cubs manager David Ross said of Happ.

"I did talk to Ian (afterwards). He's in good spirits," added Ross, who had no immediate details on how long Happ might be sidelined.

