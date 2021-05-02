Dettori delivers O'Brien rare 1,000 Guineas hat-trick

Advertising Read more

Newmarket (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Frankie Dettori punched home Mother Earth to win the 1,000 Guineas for trainer Aidan O'Brien who landed Sunday's English classic for the third successive season.

The last time a trainer celebrated three in a row in the mile showpiece at Newmarket was George Lambton back in 1918.

All the talk in the run-up to the race had been of O'Brien's Santa Barbara, who was sent off at 5-2 joint favourite.

But with under two furlongs to go Dettori made his move on the lesser fancied stablemate Mother Earth and the 10-1 shot held off all challengers to supply Dettori with his fourth 1,000 at the ripe old age of 50.

"Come on the oldies, we can still do it," the Italian said, in reference to his success coming 24 hours after 54-year-old Keven Manning had won the 2,000 Guineas on Poetic Flare.

Mother Earth crossed the line one length clear of 9-1 chance Saffron Beach with Fev Rover third at 22-1 and Santa Barbara fourth.

"Aidan gave me a lot of confidence. He told me to ride her calmly and that she would come home good. I followed Ryan (Moore onboard Santa Barbara) and I kicked at the top of the hill because I knew she'd get home. And she did."

© 2021 AFP