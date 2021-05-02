Man Utd fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest

Manchester United fans called for the club's American owners, the Glazer family, to sell the club ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Manchester United fans invaded Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool as part of a protest against the club's American owners.

Large numbers of fans had gathered outside Old Trafford, on the day Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions if United lose.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanting "we want Glazers out."

Flares were lit with one launched towards the television broadcast gantry.

Anger towards the Glazer family has been reignited by United's part in a proposed European Super League (ESL) that collapsed within 48 hours last month due to a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

The Glazers have owned United since a controversial leveraged takeover in 2005 saddled the club with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of debt.

United fans wore green and gold colours to matches early in the Glazers reign, the colours of Newton Heath, the club founded in 1878 that eventually became Manchester United 24 years later, as a sign of protest.

Green and gold scarves and flares were back at Old Trafford on Sunday, while there were a number of banners aimed at the Glazers.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already announced he would be leaving his role by the end of the year amid the fallout from the failed ESL project.

