PSG sweat on fitness of Mbappe for Man City Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe is an injury concern for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

"I think we need to assess Kylian. Today he is going to start training individually and then we'll see if he can be with the team at the end," Pochettino told reporters at a press conference on Monday just before his side's last training session prior to the game.

Mbappe missed PSG's 2-1 win over Lens in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a calf problem but was included in the squad that travelled to Manchester.

"There is still one day and we have not yet decided if he can be available or not to play," added Pochettino.

Losing Mbappe would be a blow for PSG as they try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at home against Pep Guardiola's side.

The France striker has starred for his club in this season's Champions League, scoring a hat-trick in their 4-1 win away in Barcelona in the last 16 and a double away to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

He first caught the eye of fans beyond France by scoring against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for Monaco in the Champions League last 16 in 2017, aged just 18. That was his first goal in the competition.

PSG will definitely be without midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye for Tuesday's game. He is suspended after being sent off late on in the first leg.

© 2021 AFP