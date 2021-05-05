Hazard starts on return to Chelsea with Real Madrid

Eden Hazard (right) makes his return to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg

London (AFP)

Zinedine Zidane handed Eden Hazard a start on his return to Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid aim to prevent Chelsea setting up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The semi-final is delicately poised after a 1-1 first-leg draw in Madrid last week.

A series of injuries have prevented Hazard from showing the form that made him Chelsea's star man during seven seasons in London.

The Belgian made little impact after coming off the bench in the first leg, but showed more flashes of his old form in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday that kept Madrid in the hunt for the La Liga title.

Captain Sergio Ramos also returns for the 13-time European champions after six weeks out due to injury.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes just one change from the first leg as Christian Pulisic drops to the bench despite scoring his side's vital away goal at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Kai Havertz, who scored twice against Fulham at the weekend, replaces the American in attack.

Starting line-ups:

Chelsea (3-4-3)

Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos (capt), Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

