France prop Haouas's burglary trial again postponed

Advertising Read more

Marseille (AFP)

The burglary trial of France prop Mohamed Haouas, scheduled for May 28 in Montpellier, has been postponed to September or October because of a backlog in court cases, his lawyer said Friday.

Haouas is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving robberies of tobacconists.

Lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP that the Montpellier court had asked for the case to be pushed back "because the May 28 hearing promises to be overloaded".

The exact date of the newly rescheduled hearing will be announced on May 28.

A previous hearing was also postponed after the Montpellier forward was called up to France's Six Nations training camp.

The 26-year-old prop made his Montpellier debut in 2017, going on to win the first of his 11 France caps against England in the 2020 Six Nations.

© 2021 AFP