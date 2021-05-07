France rugby union team to play three Tests in Australia

France rugby union head coach Fabien Galthié will lead his squad on a three-Test tour of Australia in July.

"After talks and then validation from the relevant public authorities, the French Rugby Federation is delighted to announce this summer tour," said federation president Bernard Laporte.

"It is a great opportunity for our French team to confront a nation that has marked the history of world rugby such as Australia."

France, who finished the 2021 European Six Nations tournament in second place, are ranked fifth in the world, two places ahead of Australia. They last toured the country in 2014, when the hosts claimed the series 3-0.

The matches for the latest Tests will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 7 July and at Melbourne's AAMI Park six days later. The final fixture will take place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 17 July.

The Tests will be the first games against southern hemisphere opposition since Fabien Galthié took over as France head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, he could lead his side into the opening match with a handicap. With foreign arrivals in Australia needing to quarantine for 14 days, players featuring in the top 14 final on 25 June will be unavailable for the first Test.

Andy Marinos, Rugby Australia's chief executive, said: “France are one of the most exciting teams in world rugby.

"They play with passion, flair and unpredictability and have proven time and time again they are one of the global forces of our game.

“They have been quietly building their team as evidenced in their Junior World Cup performances over the past three seasons, and we are now starting to see this translate into their senior side as they look ahead to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France."

