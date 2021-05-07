Goalkeeper Gulacsi extends Leipzig deal until 2025

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has signed a contract extension with Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig until 2025, it was announced Friday.

Gulacsi, who turned 31 on Thursday, has made 222 appearances for Leipzig - currently second in Germany's top flight - since his transfer from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2015.

There had been speculation Gulacsi would join Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, who Leipzig play away in the league on Saturday and then in the German Cup final next Thursday at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

He joined Leipzig when they were in Germany's second division, breaking into the side after they won promotion for 2016/17 and was in goal for last season's Champions League semi-final defeat to Paris Saint Germain.

"The club and I have been following a very special path since 2015, which has taken us from the second division to the semi-finals of the Champions League," said Gulacsi, voted Hungary's footballer of the year in 2019.

"That was, and is, an extraordinary and very successful time and we would like to continue to live it together."

