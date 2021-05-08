Bayern win ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown after Dortmund beat Leipzig

David Alaba (left) and Thomas Mueller became the first players to win 10 Bundesliga championships after Bayern Munich were crowned the 2021 German champions.

Thomas Mueller and David Alaba on Saturday became the first men to win 10 league titles after Bayern Munich claimed the Bundesliga crown for the ninth consecutive season.

Bayern were anointed after their nearest rivals RB Leipzig lost 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund during the afternoon kick-offs.

The defeat meant Bayern could take to the field at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night against Borussia Moenchengladbach for a ceremonial romp.

Muller, 31, won his first Bundesliga medal in 2010 when Louis van Graal coached the club. Alaba, 29, was also in the 2010 squad.

The pair were seasoned warriors by the time Bayern started their domination in 2013 when they also won the DFB Pokal and the Champions League under Jupp Heynckes.

Pep Guardiola led the side to the next three between 2014 and 2016 before he departed for Manchester City.

Carlo Ancelotti was behind the 2017 triumph and Heynckes returned as interim boss to steer Bayern to the 2018 crown.

Niko Kovac led the 2019 success before Hansi Flick's reign of glory.

The German took over from Kovac in November 2019 and guided the club to the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, Champions Leauge, Uefa Super Cup and German Super Cup in 2020. In 2021 he added the Club World Cup to the haul.

Bayern's defence of the Champions League ended last month when they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain

Flick, who will be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann in July, is tipped to become the next head coach of the Germany national team after Joachim Low steps down in July.

