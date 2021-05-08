Neymar gives a big thumbs up to multimillion euro deal to stay at PSG until 2025

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that Brazil international Neymar has agreed a deal to stay until 2025.

The Brazil international joined in 2017 from Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros.

He has since scored 85 goals in 112 matches for PSG and has won eight trophies including three league titles.

Two years ago, he was rumoured to be agitating for a return to Barcelona.

But he stayed in Paris and helped Thomas Tuchel's squad reach the 2020 Champions League final after they scooped all the domestic honours - Ligue 1, Coupe de France, League Cup and French Super Cup.

In this season’s Champions League - under Mauricio Pochettino - they lost in the semi-finals to Manchester City.

"I'm very happy to be extending my contract with Paris until 2025," Neymar told the PSG website.

It is understood the 29-year-old will rake in around 30 million euros a year from his salary.

"The truth is that I'm very happy to be a part of the club’s project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League."

The announcement of the contract extension came on the eve of PSG’s game at Rennes.

Pochettino’s squad go into their 36th match of the Ligue 1 season trailing pacesetters Lille by four points.

Defeat at the Roazhon Park on Sunday evening would allow Lille to clinch their first top flight title since 2011 next week at home to Saint-Etienne.

