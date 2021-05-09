Forget Champions League misery, says PSG boss Pochettino ahead of Rennes clash

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino (centre) says his players must refocus on Ligue 1 after their midweek exit from the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has called on his players to forget their Champions League disappointment and focus on hunting down Lille in pursuit of Ligue 1 glory.

Advertising Read more

Pochettino's men play at Rennes on Sunday night five days after Manchester City ended their attempt to reach the final of European club football's most prestigious competition for a second consecutive season.

"It's a good thing that we've got a good team," said Pochettino ahead of the clash at the Roazhon Park.

"The players know what they have to do and they have to master their emotions."

PSG imploded during the latter stages of the second leg of the semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

After Riyad Mahrez's second goal gave City a 4-1 aggregate advantage, Angel Di Maria was dismissed for a petulant hack on the shin of the City midfielder Fernandinho.

Discipline

Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe were both fortunate not to be excluded for crude fouls.

Cool heads will be required on Sunday night. PSG will start the game four points behind pacesetters Lille who beat Lens 3-0 on Friday night to boast 79 points.

Verratti will be absent for Sunday night's game in Brittany after he injured his right knee during training. Striker Kylian Mbappé, who did not play during the defeat to Manchester City, will be out due to suspension.

"We need to beat Rennes to stay in the Ligue 1 race," said Pochettino.

Rennes will be without their midfield maestros Steven N'Zonzi and Eduardo Camavinga who are suspended for the game.

Rennes head coach, Bruno Genesio, has drafted in 17-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu to help fill the gap. The highly-rated Rennes academy graduate will make his Ligue 1 debut after a cameo appearance a fortnight ago against Dijon.

Stakes

A Rennes victory over second-placed PSG would furnish Lille with the chance to wrap up their first top flight crown since 2011 on Saturday night at home to Saint-Etienne.

The three points would also move Rennes up to fifth and into a berth for next season's Europa Conference League.

"There are nine points to play for," Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd said. "If we win, we'll send a strong message that we're still in the race for that last European spot.

"The absence of Mbappé is one less danger. But with PSG, each player can make the difference at any moment."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe